COVID-19 patient released from Beckley medical center to fanfare from staff

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital is sharing some good news as a COVID-19 patient after a patient released from the hospital last weekend. Beckley ARH made the announcement on their Facebook page today, Friday, April 24, 2020.
The patient was released on Saturday, April 18 to a fanfare from the hospital staff. They gave him a round of applause while playing “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.
The patient made it home in time to spend his 35th Anniversary with this wife. The hospital staff wished him well and continued good health.
