COVID-19 postpones Charleston Restaurant Week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston says its annual Charleston Restaurant Week will be postponed for 2021.

The weeklong celebration of local food is usually held the last week of January, but officials have chosen to move the date back to assure the health and safety of customers and employees. The new date has not been announced at this time.

“After careful consideration, and in light of the worsening COVID-19 developments, Charleston Restaurant Week will be held when we can provide a positive experience for our community in a safe environment,” said Dickinson Gould, President of Buzz Food Service and organizer of Charleston Restaurant Week. “Moving forward we’ll continue to focus all of our efforts on making the next Charleston Restaurant Week even better, continuing to strive toward our purpose — showcasing Charleston’s culinary scene and all it has to offer. We will share more information about our plans as they become available, and would like to express gratitude for your understanding, patience, and continued support.”

The city says Charleston Restaurant Week began in the aftermath of the 2014 water crisis and has become an annual tradition in what is considered a slow time of the year for the industry. The event also won the Community Celebration Award in 2019 from the Charleston Area Alliance.