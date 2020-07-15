COVID-19 problems continue to plague Kanawha County legal offices

Charleston WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says a Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office and another employee at the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday, July 12, the circuit clerk’s office announced it would close until Friday, July 17 after another employee tested positive for the virus. That employee had not been in the building since July 2 and those who had been in contact with them were told to quarantine through the end of this week.

The employees had been following proper guidelines and had been wearing masks and social distancing in their offices on a daily basis, according to commissioners. Both Offices have been in contact with the health department to discuss proper protocol for those employees who may have been in contact with the positive employee and quarantine procedures. Appropriate cleaning and disinfecting will also take place in the office spaces.

