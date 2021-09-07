COVID-19 surge continues in West Virginia; testing, vaccinations up, too

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today, people were lined up at West Virginia Health Right in Charleston, to get tested and vaccinated. Some of that is driven by another sharp increase in the daily numbers. There were more than 1,000 new cases since yesterday. The Mountain State’s active cases are surging towards 22,000, including nearly 1,300 of the dangerous Delta variant. More and more children are also getting infected.

“We want to make sure everybody gets tested that has symptoms. But my oh my, if you can get vaccinated, if you haven’t been vaccinated, you need to get that done. You need to get that done. The best way to protect children under 12, or those that cannot be vaccinated, is for everybody around them to be vaccinated and help protect them,” said Dr. Angie Settle, RN, West Virginia Health Right.

Health officials say the long holiday weekend with gatherings and large, crowded college football games will probably increase the positive cases. But the daily news coverage of the surging numbers, both in-state and across the nation, is sending people to free vaccination clinics, too.

“You know, it’s a lot going around, so you got to be sure whether you have it. My mother is 94 and I don’t want to take anything back home. So, I’m just being sure,” said Dwight Ford, who got COVID -19 tested today.

“We were first vaccinated in January. And then we had two shots. And now we want to get our boosters,” said Joan Roy, who got her third 3rd COVID vaccine shot.

Health leaders are reminding people that only those with compromised immune systems are eligible for the third shot right now. The federal government is hoping to have third doses for all people by September 20th.

As of today, 80% of people age 65+ have been fully vaccinated. They are the most vulnerable. And of all of those eligible age 12+, 60% are fully vaccinated.