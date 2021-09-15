COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic planned in Charleston

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is hosting a testing and vaccination clinic this Sunday, Sept. 19. The event is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the KCHD’s 108 Lee Street East office in Charleston.

The KCHD is partnering with the Kanawha County Commission, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and the Charleston Fire Department.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Kanawha County currently has 2,203 active COVID-19 cases.

Both the WV DHHR County Alert System map and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map show Kanawha County in red.

For the CDC, this means the county, along with all counties in West Virginia, is listed as having a high rate of community transmission. As of today, this is reported at a rate of 540.63 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county has an estimated population of 178,124 people.

For the WV DHHR’s map, the county is listed as having a percent positivity rate of 8.33%. The CDC shows approximately 46.9% of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County have received at least one dose and 35.2% are fully vaccinated.