COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are hosting a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 15 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

People can call 304-348-8080 to make appointments for the clinic, and the KCHD says walk-ins will also be accepted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those who make appointments will be guaranteed to get a vaccine. Health officials ask people not to come more than 15 minutes early to their appointment to prevent slowing down the process.

Anyone who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before April 17 or their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on or before April 24 can come to the clinic to get their second dose.

The KCHD also says there will be drive-through vaccines available on the Coliseum’s Lee Street parking lot at the loading dock area. Health officials ask that only those with an appointment for a mobile or drive-through vaccine come through the mobile vaccine site.

If the Center for Disease Control and Prevention approves the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and older before the clinic, the KCHD says the clinic will also be open to that age group. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Officials say if the child is accompanied by an adult other than their parent or guardian, they must have a signed note from their parent or guardian saying they are allowed to get the vaccine.

The KCHD and the KCEAA will also be partnering with the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard for the clinic.

Free parking for the clinic will be available at the Coliseum’s Quarrier Street parking garage, Health officials say.

Shoud the CDC approve the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and up, pediatricians across the county are urging parents to consider getting their children vaccinated:

The pediatricians in the Kanawha County community provide quality care for your children, following the latest guidelines and best practices of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Our professional organizations have long been the advocates for childhood immunizations as a means of providing preventive care and disease prevention for the pediatric and adolescent population of our county. We, the undersigned pediatricians of Kanawha County, highly recommend and encourage you to see that all children and adolescents ages 12 and over in our area receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Preventing the spread of the virus is how we can continue to return to normal life – school, sports, concerts and restaurants. We can end this together! Pediatricians of Kanawha County