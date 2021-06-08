COVID-19 vaccine rates continue to slow in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Unfortunately our deaths have stepped up,” said Governor Jim Justice.

The governor announced 15 more West Virginians have died since his last briefing on Thursday. But he again used it as a platform to urge people in the Mountain State to get their shots and he wonders why there is resistance.

“I don’t get it. I really don’t get it. You know we all know, these vaccines will save your life. We all know that they are incredibly safe,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

As of Tuesday, June 8, 75% of people 65+ are fully vaccinated and 48% of those ages 12 and older have had all their shots. But those numbers are inching up slowly. The state now has slightly more than 3,400 active cases, a number that’s been dropping fast. While that’s promising, the goal is still to reach the unvaccinated.

“What we see right now is a continued steady flow of people. But as you’ve pointed out, we have plenty of available vaccines,” said Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer, Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

“Choose vaccination if you are eligible. And please consider doing that with the rest of your family if anyone hasn’t been vaccinated,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

West Virginia has reported 2,822 deaths related to the virus.

State health officials say they’re waiting for guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, on whether some people who’ve been fully vaccinated might need a booster shot in the future. So far, no final decision has been made.

