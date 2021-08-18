COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic set as CDC lists Kanawha County as high-risk

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is hosting a community drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic this Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the health department in Charleston.

The department says the clinic will be in addition to the walk-ins it takes between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays due to the increasing number of cases in the county.

The KCHD is urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, pointing out that Kanawha County is now listed as high risk on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Data Tracker Map for COVID-19. All but four West Virginia counties are listed as high risk on the map. This means the counties have had 100 new cases or more per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and/or a percentage of 10% or higher in positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests during the past seven days.

“If you or your loved ones have not been vaccinated, we encourage you to do so. This will help you protect yourself and others,” the KCHD said in a tweet.

Greenbrier and Braxton counties are listed as substantial risk, meaning the counties have had between 50 and 99 new cases or more per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and/or a percentage between 8% and 9.99% in positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests during the past seven days.

Wirt and Pendleton counties are listed as moderate risk, meaning the counties have had between 10 and 49 new cases or more per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and/or a percentage between 5% and 7.99% in positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests during the past seven days.

Kanawha County is currently orange on the state’s County Alert System map with a total of 16,350 cases and 367 deaths throughout the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The CDC says across the country, 2720 counties, or 84.47% of all counties in the United States, are listed as high risk. In the Tri-State, this includes 51 of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 86 of Ohio’s 88 counties and all of Kentucky’s 120 counties.