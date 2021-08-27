COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic set in Boone County

According to J&J, the booster dose of the vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” 28 days after the primary single-dose shot in participants between the ages of 18 and 55 and in those 65 years and older. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Partnership of African American Churches’ COVID-19 Surge Testing team is hosting a free, walk-in COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic in Danville on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The clinic will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Danville Volunteer Fire Department located at 220 Park Avenue in Danville. The PAAC says the testing and the vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccine is also approved for those 12 to 17 years of age. For those who are immunocompromised third doses of the vaccine will also be available.

The free tests and vaccines are available to everyone in the community with a valid photo ID and insurance is not required. Children under 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

According to the PAAC, the results for tests are usually back within two to three days.