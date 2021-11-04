Coronavirus Updates

COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11 available in Cabell County

West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Following the CDC’s approval for children ages 5 to 11 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department says the pediatric vaccine is now available at the COVID-19 vaccine center at the Huntington Mall.

Officials say an appointment is not needed, but parental authorization is required. Hours of operation for the center include:

  • Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursdays – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturdays – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Health officials say Marshall Health will also be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow that will offer Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric vaccine. The clinic will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 in the Harless Auditorium located on the ground floor of the Marshall University Medical Center. The clinic is walk-ins only and based first-come, first-served on available supply. For more information on the clinic, contact 304-691-1300.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the CHHD’s website or call 304-526-3383.

