COVID Delta variant cases increase; Kanawha County has its first case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The governor and his health care team delivered the latest COVID-19 numbers. There were 53 new cases in the past day, and only 3 additional deaths. Overall, there are slightly more than one-thousand active cases and dropping. But the incidence of the dangerous Delta variant has increased by 25 percent.

“The Delta variant has now jumped from 12 to 15 doesn’t sound like much. It’s in six counties in West Virginia, doesn’t sound like much. But all of a sudden if this thing really takes off and everything, and you’re not vaccinated, it absolutely is super deadly,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Kanawha County, the state’s most populous county, now has its first Delta variant case. The governor and doctors warn that the Delta variant from India has exploded elsewhere. For example, in Missouri, 96 percent of all new COVID-19 cases are the Delta variant. Experts say that type of spread can happen anywhere.

“The Delta variant is going to be the most common variant in West Virginia. This variant will make people who are not immunized much sicker than the previous variants will. And it’s going to infect people more easily, including children,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

In the past day, the number of West Virginia counties in the yellow went from one to four. Still, the vast majority of the state is green reflecting low transmission.

“With the increase in the Delta variant, health officials say the best defense against getting it, is to simply get vaccinated, and soon,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

