COVID-related deaths edge toward 80 in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State’s COVID-related deaths continue to increase as the state records its 78th death.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on June 2, there have been 102,298 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,056 total cases, 78 deaths and 1,373 recoveries.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 70-year old female from Berkeley County.

“It is with great sadness, that we announce another life lost to COVID-19,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said.

State health officials say there are currently 605 active cases in the state. The Cumulative Percent Positive rate currently stands at 2.01%.

State confirmed cases per county (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (9/0)

Berkeley (308/11)

Boone (9/0)

Braxton (2/0)

Brooke (4/1)

Cabell (65/2)

Calhoun (2/0)

Clay (5/0)

Fayette (50/0)

Gilmer (10/0)

Grant (11/1)

Greenbrier (9/0)

Hampshire (31/0)

Hancock (17/2)

Hardy (39/0)

Harrison (39/1)

Jackson (137/0)

Jefferson (192/5)

Kanawha (228/2)

Lewis (9/0)

Lincoln (5/0)

Logan (17/0)

Marion (50/1)

Marshall (30/0)

Mason (15/0)

McDowell (6/0)

Mercer (13/0)

Mineral (45/2)

Mingo (5/2)

Monongalia (126/11)

Monroe (7/1)

Morgan (18/1)

Nicholas (8/0)

Ohio (42/0)

Pendleton (11/2)

Pleasants (3/1)

Pocahontas (20/1)

Preston (19/5)

Putnam (36/1)

Raleigh (15/1)

Randolph (131/0)

Ritchie (1/0)

Roane (9/0)

Summers (1/0)

Taylor (8/1)

Tucker (4/0)

Tyler (3/0)

Upshur (6/1)

Wayne (102/0)

Wetzel (9/0)

Wirt (4/0)

Wood (50/3)

Wyoming (2/0)

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

