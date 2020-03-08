Coyote hunting in the mountain state could solve ongoing problems

WARNING: This video contains some graphic images.

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Coyote hunting competitions are growing across West Virginia and for some communities, it means a problem being solved.

Residents in Barboursville, West Virginia are speaking out about the population growth in coyotes. Residents like Gabe Samson say that sudden growth is becoming more noticeable each day.

I think it’s an issue. I’ve seen them… I’ve seen actually people who (have) taken pictures of coyotes outside my home in the trash, getting into the trash can. I heard a rumor that one of them was carrying a cat down the street one time. Gabe Samson

A coyote caught by hunter, Jared Fannin. Photo courtesy of Jared Fannin.

A coyote caught in Kentucky. Photo courtesy of Austin Caskey.

A coyote caught by Austin Caskey of Greenup, Kentucky. Photo courtesy of Austin Caskey.

A coyote and bobcat caught on the same day. Photo courtesy of Austin Caskey.

Anita Dunkle, another resident of Barboursville, has lost two cats within a year that she believes may have been caught by the predators.

We’ve had one that’s been gone about a year now and we’ve had one that’s been missing for about three weeks. Anita Dunkle

Hunters across the mountain state are taking action against the issue by bringing team tournaments to areas like Barboursville City Park. While the main goal is the sport, these hunters are also helping neighbors with an ongoing problem.

For more information on hunting regulations in West Virginia, including coyote hunting, click here.