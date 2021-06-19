CPD investigating early morning shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.

Around 1:30am, an officer found a victim near Court and Quarrier Street. The officer then began providing first aid to the person until paramedics arrived.

A gun was found on the victim and another gun close by. There were also casings where the shooting is believed to have taken place, near 500 Blk of Virginia St East.

The victim is currently in stable condition and no suspected have been arrested.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.