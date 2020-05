KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Kanawha Boulevard East near the Belle exit ramp have reopened after a crash.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 pm. and closed the roadway down for about 2 hours.

Little details are available at this time, but dispatchers say there could be injuries.

The crash involved two vehicles.

Kanawha County EMS, Belle Police, Belle Fire, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.