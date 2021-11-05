Crash involving multiple vehicles on WV turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Dispatchers say a crash involving two to three vehicles is impacting travel on the West Virginia turnpike this evening.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. at mile marker 83 southbound near Chelyan on the WV turnpike.

Dispatchers say that have not received word on injuries sustained in the crash at this time.

The southbound lanes of the West Virginia turnpike are closed while crews work to clear the scene.

West Virginia State Police, along with firefighters and medics are on scene.