Crews battle fire at community building in Ravenswood

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—A Ravenswood community building caught fire on Thursday morning, and crews are currently working to put out the blaze. Jackson County dispatch confirmed that the address of the fire is the McIntosh Community Building on the 200 block of Mulberry Street.

According to Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic, a woman was detained and questioned, but she was not placed into custody.

Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller tweeted saying, “This is a sad day in Ravenswood, but as with any challenges that come our way, we’ll face them as a community, we will regroup and rebuild.

– Mayor Miller #RavenswoodWV — Josh Miller (@joshmillerfilm) June 3, 2021