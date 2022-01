MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department says they and the Point Pleasant Fire Department battled a fire on Trace Fork Road overnight in the snow.

They say right before 4:30 a.m., both fire crews responded to help with the fire on Trace Fork Road off of Plain Valley Road.

Photo Courtesy: Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department

Flatrock VFD says that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

They say that the truck thermometer says that it was three degrees at the time of the fire.