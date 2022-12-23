LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the Logan area.

Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned.

The location is just outside Logan city limits.

The Logan Fire Department says the call came in around 3:45 a.m. They say the fire was fully-involved when they arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported.