Crews battle fully-engulfed fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – No injuries were reported after a fully-engulfed fire in Kanawha County Monday evening, according to the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Sunset Drive off of Wills Creek Road in the Frame area of northern Kanawha County.

The home was a double wide trailer and was destroyed in the blaze.

Pinch Volunteer Fire Department

Thankfully, the homeowners weren’t home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Crews from Pinch Volunteer Fire, Clendenin Volunteer Fire and Frame Volunteer Fire responded to the scene, along with Kanawha County EMS.