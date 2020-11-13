Crews battle fully-engulfed building fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are battling a fire at a building in Kanawha County Thursday night.
The fire was reported on the 3900 block of Washington Street West.
Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported but the building is a two-story vacant home and fully-engulfed.
Lines are down in the area. 7th Avenue is closed in the area while crews battle the flames.
Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Charleston EMS.
