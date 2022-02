MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Delbarton in Mingo County.

13 News reporter Natalie Wadas is on the scene and tells us that no one was inside the home when the fire started.

The Delbarton Volunteer fire chief tells us that the fire started in the attic.

Neighbors noticed the fire just after 11:00 a.m. and called 911.

EMS is on the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.