KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple crews are on scene of a fire on Kanawha State Forest Road in Loudendale. The call came in just before 6:30 Monday morning.

According to Metro 9-1-1 dispatchers, one family was living in the home. Dispatchers say everyone was able to get out. It’s unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

