CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A residence was engulfed in flames overnight on Sunday on Bryant Lake Road in Cross Lanes.

The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says, after searching, they determined everyone had made it outside safely.

They say the fire took, “several hours,” to put out.

The Tyler Mountain VFD was assisted by fire crews from Institute and West Side.