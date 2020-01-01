Crews battling second-alarm fire at former Wheeling Island skating rink

WHEELING ISLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – First responders are currently on the scene of a second-alarm structure fire at the former Wheeling Island skating rink.
Officials have reported that the building has collapsed and multiple units are on the scene.
Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack Senior Marketing Director, Carrie Scanlon, tells 7News that the casino owns the building and it was used as storage.
Scanlon also says that no one was in the building at the start of the fire, which is located on the outskirts of the employee parking lot.
The ongoing fire will not affect New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack, according to Scanlon.
South Front Street is closed to all motorists, according to Wheeling Police.
