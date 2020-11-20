Crews fighting Boone County brush fire

Multiple fire departments are responding to brush fires in Boone County. ( Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photojournalist Elbert Mosley)

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 2020: The West Virginia Division of Forestry is on scene of a brush fire in Boone County.

Dispatchers say the fire is off Ridgeview Nellis Road in the Foster area. The call came in around noon today, Nov. 20. Several crews responded as well as state police to help direct traffic. No roads are closed at this time.

Right now, the Division of Forestry is on scene cutting fire lines to keep the flames under control.

We’re told no structures are in any danger. There is no word on what caused the fire.

The Madison, Danville, Morrisvale and Racine fire departments are on scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.