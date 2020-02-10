Closings & Delays
Crews fighting structure fire in downtown Williamson

West Virginia
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Williamson.

Mingo County dispatch officials say the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. in an old building on 2nd Avenue. The being was refurbished into a doctor’s office. Dispatch officials say no injuries have been reported. Units are still on the scene at this time.

