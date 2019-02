Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Charleston's West Side.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 1033 Beech Ave. around 7:30 a.m.

The fire broke out in an abandoned building. No injuries have been reported at this time.

At one point the fire spread to a nearby home. Four people inside that home were able to escape safely.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you updated details as they come into the newsroom.