CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - Fire crews worked to battle a fire that spread to three homes overnight Tuesday in Charleston.

The fires broke out just after 3 a.m. along Red Oak Street on the city's West Side.

Two of the homes were not occupied at the time. The other had a man inside, luckily he made it out unharmed.

Tina Asbury lived next to the man and was fast asleep in her bed when the fire was raging.

Thirteen and 15-year-old Sam and Wendy Miller came to her rescue, waking Tina, her boyfriend and their dog, Boss up in time to get them out of the house.

"Two little angels across the street, if they hadn't been up then we would have been in there asleep and we would have perished or something. Thank god for Wendy and Sam, cause we were definitely asleep and didn't hear anything going on at all, and not even he barked," said Tina.

"I just said get out there's a fire like your house is going to catch on fire go! I mean that's my best friend and my favorite dog in the world, I kind of had too," said Sam.

No word yet on what sparked the fire.

The City of Charleston has begun demolition of the three homes.

We'll continue to keep you updated on this story as we learn more.