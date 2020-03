LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a house fire in Logan County.

According to Dispatchers the call came in just after 6 AM. The fire is just outside Logan city limits, in Wilkinson, along Arbor Road.

Dispatchers tell WOWK the home is “possibly occupied, but no one was in the residence at the time.”

We’re told a hose is laying across some railroad tracks and CSX has been notified.

No injuries are being reported. Stay with WOWK for the latest.