Crews respond to report of missing swimmer in Raleigh County

TERRY, W.Va. (WVNS) – Crews are on the scene of a missing swimmer in the area of the McCreery boat launch. That is in the New River Gorge National River on the Raleigh County side.

The call came in at around 7 a.m. There were three boys who were camping in the area and went into the river. Responders with the National Park Service said one of the boys got into the main current and the others lost sight of him. There is no indication he was wearing a life vest. The other two boys were found. The names of the boys are not being released at this time.

National Park Service officials said this is the first missing swimmer requiring a response in 2019. There is a search along the banks of the river downstream. They are alos bringing in boats to search the river. Officials said the water in the New River around the area is murky and high.

The National Park Service is leading the search. They are being assisted by Danese, Mount Hope and Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Departments as well as the Beaver VFD Dive Team.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.