Crews search for missing hunter in Mercer County

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS)– Emergency crews are searching for a missing hunter in Mercer County.

According to Mercer County dispatch, the call came in around 11:00 pm. The hunter was last seen in the Pigeon Creek area.

The West Virginia State Police, Oakvale Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources and East River Fire Department are on the scene.

