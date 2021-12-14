Cross Lanes Woman reported missing out of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to law enforcement, a Cross Lanes woman has been reported missing after going to Charleston in an Uber yesterday.
Lauren Bailey, 18, was reportedly last seen in Charleston, WV on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, midday.
They say she left school in Cross Lanes in an Uber to Charleston.
The report says Bailey is five-foot-seven-inches and approximately 195 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. It says she was last seen wearing beige pants, a gray, sweatshirt, white shoes and carrying a blue backpack and a black backpack.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts since yesterday is urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. They can be reached at 304-357-0169, their social media pages, anonymously through their website or by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us
