Cruiser overturns while responding to shots fired call

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple emergency response personnel are on the scene of a crash involving a police cruiser in Kanawha County.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Berry Hills Drive in Davis Creek.

According to deputies, a brush fire was initially reported in the area, and fire and police crews responded to check out the scene.

Shortly thereafter, a shots fired call was reported in the same area. Police headed back to check the scene again.

A South Charleston Police cruiser was responding to that report of shots fired on Berry Hills Drive when the officer backed his vehicle over a large ditch, overturning.

The police officer is okay and is expected to recover.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide more details on this story as soon as they are released.