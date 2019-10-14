MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WVNS) — An announcement from CSX Railroad was made to advise West Virginians about a pair of railroad crossing closures. The Traffic Control Division said they will be making repairs.
The railroad crossings are located on Jackson St. and Monroe St. in Montgomery, West Virginia. Both are located on the roads between 2nd and 3rd Avenues.
The closures will begin on Monday, October 21, 2019, and are expected to last anywhere from two to five days. Traffic will be rerouted while the work is being done. There will be signage marking the detour routes.
The timing of the closures could change with or without notice due to unforeseen circumstances. As always, bad weather could cause maintenance delays.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Kentucky woman found dead, burned in South Carolina ditch
- Girl, 13, charged with felony for finger gun threat at middle school
- 10-year-old kicks attempted rapist in groin, escapes, records say
- CSX to temporarily close two railroad crossings in Montgomery
- 3 bodies found in Kentucky barn following blaze
- Still working ‘9 to 5,’ Dolly Parton marks 50 years at Opry
- Detroit juvenile charged with murder in Huntington fatal stabbing
- West Virginia donates 15,000 catfish to Kentucky
- ‘Fortnite’ goes dark: Map blows up, leaving players staring at black hole
- Health officials confirm whooping cough in Kentucky schools