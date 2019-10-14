CSX to temporarily close two railroad crossings in Montgomery

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, a CSX freight train rolls past downtown Pittsburgh. The biggest U.S. freight railroads appear ready to renew their push to reduce their crews to one-person from the current two-man operation used at major railroads now. Eight U.S. railroads have filed a federal lawsuit against the union that represents rail conductors to force the SMART union to negotiate about crew sizes during the next round of contract talks that starts in November. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WVNS) — An announcement from CSX Railroad was made to advise West Virginians about a pair of railroad crossing closures. The Traffic Control Division said they will be making repairs.

The railroad crossings are located on Jackson St. and Monroe St. in Montgomery, West Virginia. Both are located on the roads between 2nd and 3rd Avenues.

The closures will begin on Monday, October 21, 2019, and are expected to last anywhere from two to five days. Traffic will be rerouted while the work is being done. There will be signage marking the detour routes.

The timing of the closures could change with or without notice due to unforeseen circumstances. As always, bad weather could cause maintenance delays.

