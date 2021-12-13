Cybersecurity incident disrupts payroll service for West Virginia state employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The WV State Auditor’s Office says a cybersecurity incident disrupted the payroll administration service for State employees.

The press release says that the cybersecurity incident disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud. Kronos, or UKG, is contracted by the State to provide payroll administration, specifically time and leave balances.

They say that there should be no disruption in payroll thanks to a contingency plan the Enterprise Resouce Planning (ERP) board set in place. State payroll checks scheduled for Dec. 17 are already processed according to the press release and they say that they are working on a plan for processing the time for the Dec. 31 paycheck.

They say Kronos has no personal information on state employees and that the company is only provided employee numbers and hours worked.

Payroll administrators should receive instructions on how to review and adjust time and leave hours until the situation is fixed, the press release says.

Chairman of the ERP Board, John B. McCuskey says that their first concern is paying every employee accurately and on time and their second concern is holding the people who did this responsible.

The WV State Auditor’s Office and the state’s Chief Information Officer are working together and are ready to give support to agencies as they navigate what happened, officials say.

Officials say this does not affect the WV Supreme Court, Division of Highways, or the WV State Police as they use a different time-entry system.