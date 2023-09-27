MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former Mon County delegate Danielle Walker’s stint as the executive director for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) was ephemeral as she is no longer with the organization.

Walker, the first black woman to lead the organization, is now out of that role less than six months after being named to the position, according to ACLU-WV Board of Directors President Anne Farmer.

Walker did not respond when asked for a comment, and Farmer said the organization could not comment further because it is a “personnel matter” but did confirm that an interim has been in Walker’s position since Sept. 15.

The organization, which helps individuals defend their civil rights under the Constitution, has appointed Eli Baumwell as the interim executive director.

Walker previously served in the House of Delegates by representing the 81st District in Monongalia County before she walked away to lead the ACLU-WV in April. Gov. Jim Justice (R) appointed Anitra Hamilton to fill her vacancy.