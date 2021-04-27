Data review decreases WV’s COVID-19 death total

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says during a reverse death match review by their epidemiology team, 162 deaths were removed from the state’s official total. They said while reviewing official death certificates, the team found those certificates did not officially list COVID-19 as a cause of death.

Health officials say the update reflects consistency with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s reporting while providing a more accurate reflection of the COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State. The deaths removed from the state’s COVID-19 data equal just under 6% of the state’s previous death total.

While these deaths were retracted from the state’s total number of deaths, the WV DHHR also said three more West Virginians have died in connection to the virus. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 56-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 57-year-old male from Mineral County, and a 47-year-old male from Mercer County.

Following the reduction and the three additional deaths, the state’s new total is 2,662.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for April 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 177 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to 151,848 total cases since the pandemic began. The number of active cases has dropped below 7,000 for the first time in , currently listed at 6,965 active cases.

Health officials say 224 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decline from Monday’s total. Of those patients, 73 are in the ICU and 27 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,681,995 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positivity rate of 4.66% and a cumulative rate of 5.18%. Health officials say 142,059 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 561,927 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 701,815 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for a vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for April 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Raleigh, Berkeley and Wetzel counties are currently in red. The five counties listed as orange include Putnam, Boone, Greenbrier, Hardy and Jefferson.

The map lists Mingo, Jackson, Kanawha, Nicholas, Marion and Mineral counties in gold, while yellow counties include McDowell, Wyoming, Mercer, Monroe, Fayette, Braxton, Wirt, Pleasants, Marshall, Hampshire and Morgan counties. The remaining 30 of the state’s 55 counties are green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,373), Berkeley (11,934), Boone (1,937), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,143), Cabell (8,544), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (562), Fayette (3,345), Gilmer (746), Grant (1,249), Greenbrier (2,705), Hampshire (1,746), Hancock (2,735), Hardy (1,470), Harrison (5,523), Jackson (1,966), Jefferson (4,464), Kanawha (14,445), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,427), Logan (2,998), Marion (4,270), Marshall (3,331), Mason (1,958), McDowell (1,530), Mercer (4,645), Mineral (2,804), Mingo (2,464), Monongalia (9,043), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,106), Nicholas (1,552), Ohio (4,107), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (658), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,932), Raleigh (6,428), Randolph (2,511), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (776), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (678), Upshur (1,836), Wayne (2,958), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,256), Wirt (388), Wood (7,640), Wyoming (1,953).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Monroe County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (Pre Register: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For more information on free COVID-19 testing across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.