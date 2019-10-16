Daughter of West Virginia inmate who died in jail files lawsuit

BELINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – The daughter of a West Virginia inmate who died behind bars has accused correctional officers of attempting to cover up their roles in her father’s death.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the lawsuit filed by Mandy Delli-Veneri over the death of Randy Scott Shull was moved to federal court last month.

Shull was charged with second-degree murder in 2017. He was jailed at Tygart Valley Regional Jail in Belington. The lawsuit says correctional officers were ordered to check on Shull every 30 minutes based on his alcohol consumption history and the nature of the charge. The lawsuit claims they failed to check on him and forged records to make it appear that they did.

Court records state the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation denies the claims in the lawsuit.