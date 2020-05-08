Dawg Dazzle and Pullman Square Summer Concert Series postponed

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Kindred Communications is announcing updates regarding Dawg Dazzle and the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company says 93.7 the Dawg’s “Dawg Dazzle 2020,” originally scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2020, at Huntington’s Harris River Front Park is being tentatively rescheduled for Friday, September 4, 2020. Details for entertainment are still to be determined.

The Pullman Square Summer Concert Series, which was originally scheduled to begin Thursday, May 28, 2020, is being postponed until further notice. Reeves Kirtner, vice president associate general manager of Kindred Communications, says he hopes the events will happen this summer.

“We know Dawg Dazzle and the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series are two great outdoor

summertime events that a lot of people look forward to,” Kirtner says. “If we can host the events this

summer or early fall under the governor’s orders and in a safe manner, we will.”

Dawg Dazzle began in 2004 with local and regional entertainment to now hosting some of

country music’s biggest hitmakers including Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice and Jon Pardi capped off with fireworks celebrating Independence Day with an average attendance over 15,000 people the past seven years.

The Pullman Square Summer Series normally takes place every Thursday evening between Memorial Day and Labor Day and has hosted local and regional entertainers including Tyler Childers, Ona, Red Wanting Blue and more.

