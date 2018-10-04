Day 2 of Suspended Justice Loughry's trial hears from several witnesses Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suspended WV Justice Allen Loughry pleads "Not guilty" on a federal charge of obstruction of justice. [ + - ]

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Day two of United States v. Allen H. Loughry came to close after hearing from several witnesses who testified before the council and jury.

Testimonies revealed evidence of misappropriated taxpayer funds. The council and jury first heard from FBI Special Agent, Jim Lafferty, who first conducted an investigation into Justice Loughry's alledged "excessive spending."

A subpoena was issued to retrieve information pertaining to his past spending behaviors, such as his banking and cellphone records, credit car use, WEX gas card invoices, EZ Pass records, and more.

Two reimbursement checks given to Loughry were also brought to the court's attention. According to witness Mary Collishaw, Executive Director of Pound Civil Justice Institute, testified to Loughry's attendance in the nonprofit think tank's forum held in Baltimore, Maryland back in August of 2014.

Travel reimbursements were given to those who attended and a check was made out to Loughry for $488.60, which was used as evidence. It was stated that Loughry took a state vehicle to the forum.

Loughry was also reimbursed for travel expenses for a trip he took in the state's Buick LaCrosse to his alma mater, American University in Washington D.C. The one to testify on this matter, Diana Sawyer, Program Director for the Program on Law & Government at the university. To celebrate AU's College of Law's 15-year anniversary, a celebration was planned in 2013, for which Loughry attended.

A couple witnesses testified on the matters of the state-owned Cass Gilbert desk that was found in Loughry's home.

Loughry's Attorney, John Carr addressed the jury before testimonies began. He said, "a home office and furniture was made available," and that Loughry originally did not know the value and significance of the desk to begin with.

Former Supreme Court Justice, Thomas McHugh, who preceded now suspended Justice Loughry said, during his 12-year service that he was only ever furnished with a computer, no furniture.

Day two of the trial began at 10 a.m. and ran until a little after 5 p.m., with multiple recesses in between. The court will reconvene tomorrow, October 4th at 9:30 a.m.

Follow Haley Kosik's stories impacting our region on Twitter or Facebook, or send her a news tip at hkosik@wowktv.com.