Day 2 of West Virginia Special Session on education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – “If they don’t fix it, shut it down,” yelled Parry “Funkle Sam” Casto, a Cabell County teacher.

A small but loud group of protesters chanted outside the House chamber Tuesday during the continued debate on education reforms.

“We still are not wholeheartedly in favor of this Student Success Act, or whatever they are labeling it now,” said Parry “Funkle Sam” Casto, Cabell County teacher.

As the debate goes on, there are big differences. The Senate wants unlimited charter schools, the House wants only ten. The Senate has punishments for teachers who strike, the House says no. And while some back a massive all-in-one education bill, many want it broken up into separate issue bills. Clearly charters schools are the flashpoint.

“I’m dead set against charter schools. we need to focus on increasing funds to public education, on recruitment and retention of teachers, being able to pay them well, fixing peia. that’s what special sessions should be about,” said Del. Mike Angelucci, (D) Marion.

“I am supportive of the charter schools. It is empowering local boards of education. It’s empowering parents. It’s empowering ultimately, less fortunate students,” said Del. Tom Fast, (R) Fayette.

Some say it’s time to compromise.

“That more or less everybody can get around and support. We know how important it is to get this five-percent pay raise across the board for our teachers and service personnel,” said Del. Zach Maynard, (R) Lincoln.

The Special Session enters its third day on Wednesday.

The big question now is if the House passes a bill, will there be enough time for the Senate to come back and reconcile the differences. That remains to be seen.