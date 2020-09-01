‘Day of Hope’: Marshall raises awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has hosted several events this year virtually. Adding to that list, the university hosted a virtual “Day of Hope” in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Much like other events these past few months, in light of the pandemic, the “Day of Hope” was held strictly online. Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Community partnered with Southern West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network to host a virtual event through Zoom video conference.



Rebecca Tomblin joined the video conference call as an overdose survivor sharing her story. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Monday’s awareness event featured remarks from the Marshall University staff and guest speakers, including those who have been through recovery in the Cabell County area.

I was addicted to drugs for over 13 years. I have lost custody of my kids and I just got back in their lives not too long ago. Rebecca Tomblin, Marshall student

Rebecca Tomblin made the transformation from “survivor to thriver”, sharing her story on overcoming obstacles and going through addiction recovery. She is now a psychology student at Marshall University and has made the Dean’s list.

While many have been focused on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue surrounding overdose deaths still remains.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “The COVID-19 pandemic introduces new risks to Americans impacted by substance use disorder.” In 2018, almost 70,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States, making it the nation’s leading cause of injury-related death.



Robert Hansen joins the video conference speaking on addiction treatment and recovery in the state of West Virginia. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In Cabell County alone, there has been an increase in overdose deaths in homes the past few months.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services Office of Drug Control Policy Executive Director Robert Hansen says they will continue to “elevate” what they are doing now and help bring national attention to the addiction treatment and recovery in the mountain state.

For those who have overcome drug addiction, they say the end result was well worth it.

My life has just changed so much since I got in recovery. Rebecca Tomblin, Marshall student

For more information on this year’s “Day of Hope”, click here.

