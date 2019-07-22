Days before his arrival, President Trump praises West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – President Donald Trump sent out a tweet praising West Virginia on Sunday, July, 21st, 2019, days before his arrival in Wheeling.

The Great State of West Virginia is producing record setting numbers and doing really well. When I became President, it was practically shut down and closed for business. Not anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019 President Donald Trump

Governor Jim Justice’s Campaign Manager Mike Lukach commented on President Trump’s tweet.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Governor Jim Justice West Virginia’s economy has boomed. In the first quarter of this year West Virginia lead the country in personal income growth, the state’s coal industry has rebounded, and unemployment has continued to drop. And on top of that under Governor Justices’s leadership West Virginia is making historic investments in its roads and schools” Mike Lukach- Jim Justice’s Campaign Manager

President Trump will be in Wheeling for a private campaign fundraiser Wednesday inside The Wes Banco Arena.

The event is hosted by Robert E. Murray, president, and CEO of Murray Energy

This will be President Donald Trumps second visit to Wheeling in less than 10 months