Deadline to apply for COVID-19 utility bill assistance ends this week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All customers in the Public Service Districts in Kanawha County have until Nov. 12 to apply for utility bill assistance.

The Kanawha County Commission say customers with unpaid utility bills from the period of March 1 through July 31 may receive final assistance to pay those bills, for customers who suffered economic hardships due to COVID-19.

Kanawha County customers who qualify would have received a letter from their utility company with the last two weeks with an application to apply for utility bill assistance.

If you have not received an application and believe this to be a mistake, contact your utility company or public service district as soon as possible. In order to receive any funds, you must apply.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.