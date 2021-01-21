Deadly December fire in Greenbrier County ruled murder-suicide

Editor’s note: We do want to warn you, the details in this case may be disturbing for some viewers.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOWK/WVNS) – The investigation into a deadly house fire in Greenbrier County last month has ruled the incident a murder-suicide.

The incident began after a 911 call for a house fire on Dec. 8, 2020, along Flynn’s Creek Road in Williamsburg. The bodies of five children and a woman, later identified as Oreanna Myers, were found, authorities said.

Deputies say Myers allegedly shot the five children, set the house on fire, and went outside and killed herself. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan described how Myers was found.

“Mrs. Myers was wearing a coat with a hood,” Sloan said. “She had a red line drawn across her face, across the bridge of her nose, underneath her eyes, that went from ear to ear. Just a red line right across her face.”

He says the case is now closed.