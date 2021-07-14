Death of coal mine worker tied to operator’s failures

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A federal review has concluded an underground coal mine worker in West Virginia died after an incident in January because the operator of the mine did not have rules in place to prevent such accidents.

The Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration tied the death of 38-year-old shuttle car operator Justin Lafferty to the mine operator’s failure to ensure there was safe passage for underground haulers.

The mine is run by Aracoma Coal Co. Inc. in southern Logan County.

Lafferty died on Feb. 21 after sustaining injuries in a Jan. 22 crash. He was injured when another shuttle car struck the vehicle he was operating.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS