Death rate slows, but WV COVID-19 numbers are on an uptick

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The governor says nationwide there have been recent days where more than 60-thousand Americans tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since Sunday, West Virginia has reported 212 new cases and no deaths. But a number of national publications say that the Mountain State is among 38 states with increased rates that are concerning.

“While we’re still ninth best in the country, that’s good, we should all realize that this dreaded killer, is now ramped up across the United States, and that includes across West Virginia. So, we want to stay on our toes,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The governor says the best way to do that is for people to continue wearing face masks, keeping their distance and washing hands often. He also said increased testing is helping, and that West Virginia is now averaging more than 7-thousand tests per day. But on another concerning note, COVID 19 is no longer a virus that primarily attacks senior citizens.

“In April the average age of somebody testing in Florida with COVID was 65, and by July it was 35. Well in West Virginia we also saw a younger demographic of people that tended to have more COVID,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Covid-19 Czar.

Dr. Marsh says that’s why it’s important for people of all age groups to be tested. Right now the state’s weekly coded-map for schools shows only Doddridge County in the red, with a handful of counties as orange.

“The governor said today his staff is trying to work out a plan where student-athletes in red and orange counties, can still participate in upcoming playoffs, if they are in a non-contact sports such as cross country,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

