Debate over closing West Virginia schools for the rest of the year

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice began his daily Covid-19 briefing by acknowledging that West Virginia has now suffered its second fatality from the disease.

“Again just keep your thoughts and prayers for the individual we lost and all there loved ones,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The topic then turned to the status of West Virginia schools which are due to come back into session on April 30th, a delay of another 10-day. Given the uncertainty, a bipartisan group of legislative leaders has asked the Governor to close schools for the rest of the spring.

“When one thinks about it, if it’s really too dangerous from a health care perspective to have an election, on May 12th in our schools, because of the public health concerns, then why would we subject our students, our parents and teachers to this same risk,” said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Jackson – Senate President.

But the Governor says he moved the Primary Election Day, because of legal deadlines for things such as early voting and absentee ballots. Since schools are not under those constraints, he could always cancel or open classes with just a days notice, and that precautions are in place.

“All of those in our medical community are being consulted constantly, and your governor will no-way, whatsoever, send our kids back into a situation that’s not totally safe,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The Governor was also updated by his staff about the increase in medical and testing supplies that have come into the Mountain State.

“Back during the regular Legislative Session lawmakers set aside $2 million dollars in emergency funds, to deal with the Coronavirus. If that money starts to run tight the Senate President says a special session could be called to deal with the funding,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.