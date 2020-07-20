Debate over how to spend COVID-19 funding turns political

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The debate over how to spend COVID-19 relief money has now turned political.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, pledged to spend at least $117 million in federal dollars on K-thru-12 schools. He wants each child to have a hot-spot device, more testing available and more school nurses.

“Temperature scanners and health care professionals in every single school, for about one-third of what the governor wants to use to patch potholes. We can make our schools safe. We can make our ventilation systems up to standard,” said Commissioner Ben Salango, (D) Nominee for WV Governor.

The governor says schools have received plenty of federal funds already, and can use them as they see fit. He says Ben Salango is just playing politics.

“They don’t have any idea, even what in the world they are talking about … the Department of Education has now received $94 million of federal money to be used for COVID-related expenses,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

In another development today, West Virginia health officials expressed concern about a huge spike in positive COVID cases, in neighboring Kentucky which set a daily record of nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

“The governor and health officials again cautioned people attending places of worship to wear masks and keep their distance. West Virginia now has seven counties with church-related hot-spots, with a total of 75 positive cases,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

